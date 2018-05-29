Sunday night shooting results in fatality

By Crystal Burns

A Trenton man was killed Sunday night when he was fatally shot in the abdomen.

Marlon Anderson, 21, died at Milan General Hospital. According to Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson, emergency room officials contacted the Trenton department after someone brought Anderson into the ER late Sunday night/early Monday morning and informed them that Anderson had been shot on Lexington Street.

Cusson said Trenton police received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Lexington St. between 2nd and 3rd St. When officers arrived on the scene, no one was around, Cusson said. Officers did find multiple shell casings, but Cusson said at this point he is unsure of the type of weapon used.

Officers received the call from the ER 10-15 minutes after arriving on the scene.

Anderson was shot in the abdomen. Cusson said he is waiting on the full report from the medical examiner.

Cusson said the department has identified persons of interests and that it is too early in the investigation to determine a motive. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Jimmy Wilson, lead investigator, at 731-855-1413.