Jimmy Nolan Poteete

Funeral services for Coach Jim Poteete, 83, were held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Methodist Church Cemetery in Medina. Visitation was Friday from 5 until 9 p.m. at the church, and Saturday from 10:30 until service time.

Coach Po was born on March 14, 1935 in Jackson, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Maggie Poteete; a brother Paul Poteete; and a son-in-law Craig Tinnon.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lee Poteete; two daughters, Beth Scarbrough (Troye) and Janet Tinnon both of Humboldt, Tenn.; two sons, Steve Poteete (Beth) of Humboldt and Mike Poteete of Paris, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Emma Scarbrough, Bonnie Scarbrough, Zach Scarbrough, Kayla Tinnon, Matt Poteete, Greg Poteete (Lauren) and Nolan Poteete (Shonna); two great-grandchildren, Isabella Grace Poteete and Jack Wilson Poteete; and a brother, Jerry Poteete of Jackson.

Mr. Poteete graduated from Jackson High School in 1955. He attended Mississippi State on a football scholarship from 1955-1959. He had a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

From 1960-1967, he returned to West Tennessee to coach at Chester County High School. He spent one year at Somerville High in 1967-1968 and moved to Humboldt in 1968. He coached in Humboldt until 1977. He became principal in 1977 and held that position until 1991. After serving as assistant football coach at Milan High School in the fall of 1995, he returned to Chester County High School from 1996 until 2000 as principal.

He was a member of three hall of fames: Madison County Hall of Fame (1988) TSSAA Hall of Fame (1997) and Gibson County Hall of Fame (1997). He also served on the TSSAA Board of Control for 11 years.

Coach Po was an avid outdoorsman, he spent many hours with his children and grandchildren hunting and fishing. It was a time to be together.

Coach Po spent his 37 years in education by following one rule, “Do Right”. That one rule he instilled in people made a positive impact on their lives. As a coach, principal and person, the values he expected people to possess made them stronger individuals.

Coach Po had a special place in his heart for the Dave Martin Sunday School Class. He also taught the class on numerous occasions. He always added a little humor in his teachings.

Pallbearers included Greg Poteete, Larry Scarbrough, Matt Poteete, Nolan Poteete, Troye Scarbrough and Zach Scarbrough.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be directed or St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Humboldt Relay for Life.