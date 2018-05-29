James T. “Jim” Gill Sr., the son of the late Homer and Inez Gill of Humboldt, Tenn., passed away May 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. at his residence in Tyler, Tex.

Funeral services were conducted at Stewart Family Funeral Chapel on May 18, officiated by Steve Ditmore.

Mr. Gill was born in Jackson, Tenn. on January 27, 1933. He went to public schools in Humboldt. Later, he entered in the Navy, making a career of it.

He settled in Tyler where he spent most of his adult life. He went to work there for South Central Bell Telephone Co. and retired from there after about 10 years. He then went to teach at Tyler Junior College where he later retired, ending his work career.

Mr. Gill is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; a brother, Ken Gill of Humboldt; a sister, Jean Williams of Humboldt; son, James T. Gill Jr. of Tyler; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Daughter, Vickey preceded him in death.

Full military honors were conducted at Whitehouse Cemetery in Whitehouse, Tex.

Mr. Gill was a very kind and affectionate person, especially to his family and friends. He was loved by them also. He will be missed.