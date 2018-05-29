Funeral services for Mr. Gary Michael Lunsford, 60, were held in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 12 noon with Rev. Frank Bowling officiating. Interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Lunsford was born in Gibson County, Tenn. to the late James and Betty Hunt Lunsford.

He resided in Scotts Hill, Tenn. with his wife of nearly 35 years, Bessie Hays Whitehead Lunsford. He worked for S.M. Lawrence on commercial HVAC systems.

Mr. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Betty Lou Sneider.

He is survived by his wife, Bessie; daughter, Elizabeth Montgomery (Jimmy) of Jackson, Tenn.; sons, Jamie Whitehead (Jessica) of Toone, Tenn., Jeffrey Whitehead and Bobby Farley Jr. of Scotts Hill; brothers, Jackie (Cathy) Lunsford and Roger Lunsford; sisters, Brenda Harris (Max) and Beverly Stutts (Jeff); 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.