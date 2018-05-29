Charles Edward “Ed” Scarbrough, 74, of Humboldt, Tenn. is in the care of Medina Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Scarbrough was born April 12, 1944 in Tallapoosa County, Ala. and departed this life May 21, 2018 in Humboldt.

He was a major Alabama Crimson Tide fan. He traveled to many sporting events, but Alabama football games seemed to be his favorite. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Scarbrough worked in the textile business for many years and after retirement he worked as a property manager. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Humboldt.

Mr. Scarbrough is survived by his loving wife, Pat Scarbrough; daughter, Tammy (Robbie) Bass of Humboldt; son, Marc (Kelly) Scarbrough of Arab, Ala.; daughter, Beth (Bill) Brasch of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; grandchildren, Lexi Scarbrough, Allison Scarbrough, Jay Bass, Corey Bass, Gracie Brasch, Averie Brasch, and Katie Brasch; and brother, Phillip Scarbrough.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Arab First United Methodist Church Ghana Mission Team, 1058 N. Main St., Arab, AL 35016 or The Elephant Sanctuary of Tennessee (www.elephants.com).

