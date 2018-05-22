Peabody names 18 scholars in the Class of 2018

Peabody High School has named 18 scholars in the Class of 2018.

To receive scholar status, a student must score 1,694 or more points. Points are figured by multiplying the student’s ACT composite score by 27.777 and multiplying his/her GPA by 250 then adding the two scores. There are 1,000 possible points in each category.

The scholars will lead the processional at commencement Friday, May 25, in the Peabody gym. Graduation begins at 7 p.m. Baccalaureate is Wednesday, May 23, 7 p.m. in the gym.

Aimee Letienne

Parents: Cindy Letienne, Maurice Letienne

ACT: 29

GPA: 4.0

Activities:

FCCLA, History club

Future plans:

Jackson State for two years then enter a nursing program

Zach Grooms

Parents: Phil and Cary Grooms

ACT: 29

GPA: 3.8

Activities: Soccer, Football, FCCLA, and Trenton Church of Christ

Future plans: Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering at UT Martin.

Kaylee Franks

Parents: Bryan and Stephanie Franks

ACT: 29

GPA: 4.0

Activities: soccer, cheer, tennis, Beta Club, Peabody Pals, History Club, FCA, Pep Club, STEM Club

Future Plans: I plan to attend the Mississippi State University and major in biochemistry.

Jada Baker

Parents: Autumn & Jason Renfroe, Chris & Sheri Baker

ACT: 27

GPA: 3.943

Activities: Soccer (4 yr), Beta Club (3 yr), Student Council (2y), First Christian Church

Future plans: UT Chattanooga majoring in social work Master’s Degree

Heather Heatherly

Parents: James & Bobbie Phares, Paul Heatherly

ACT: 27

GPA: 3.94

Activities: FTA, Band

Future plans: UTM – Teacher

Bethany Ann McKenzie

Parents: John McKenzie, Sammy and Tiffany Edmiston

ACT: 26

GPA: 3.796 @ PHS, 4.0, 33 credit hours @DSCC,

Activities: West TN Lamb Exhibitor, FFA President, Student Council Treasurer, Beta Club, HOSA, FTA, First Presbyterian Church of Trenton.

Future plans: Mississippi State University majoring in Biochemistry.

Morgan Campbell

Parents: Jerald & Sonya Campbell

ACT: 27

GPA: 3.882

Activities: Cheer, Peabody Pals, and Beta Club

Future plans: Attending UT Martin for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Dixie Elise Reed

Parents: Paige Jones Reed, Judd & Denise Reed

ACT: 27

GPA: 3.66

Activities: Public Communications for Student Council, Pep club, Beta Club, FTA, FCCLA

Future plans: Dyersburg State majoring in education.

Brantley Whitwell

Parents: J.J. & Nikki Whitwell

ACT: 25

GPA: 4.0

Activities: Beta Club, Gold Honor Roll, Future Teachers of America, Best Buddies, Varsity Football, West TN All-Star Football Team, Post season All-District & All-State Football, Dyer County Clay Target Team, FCA, Outstanding Senior, and Boys State Representative.

Future plans: Will be attending Martin Methodist College in the fall to pursue a degree in Wildlife Biology.

Daisey Martinez

Parents: Sergio & Estela Martinez

ACT: 27

GPA: 3.89

Activities: PHS girls’ soccer

Future plans: US Army

Logan Warren

Parents: Donna Warren, Paul Warren

ACT: 32

GPA: 3.9

Activities: STEM Club, Chess Club, and FTA

Future plans: College – MTSU

Michael A. Crutchfield

Parents: Michael S. Crutchfield, Regina Choate

ACT: 30

GPA: 3.9

Activities: Tennis team, STEM Club, Chess Club, FTA

Future plans: US Navy

Keely Malone

Parents: Rachel & Shane Moore

ACT: 28

GPA: 3.750

Activities: Band

Future plans: Dyersburg State for two years, then a four-year university with a major in accounting.

Anna Tubbs

Parents: Tricia & Steve Young; Jason and CaRae Tubbs

ACT: 30

GPA: 3.94

Activities: Band, FTA, and Beta Club

Future plans: UT Martin for Animal Science

Chloe Cates

Parents: Michelle and Mike Scott, Michael and Sally Cates

ACT: 30

GPA: 4.0

Activities: Band, Student Council, Yearbook, Beta, STEM, Englewood Baptist Church Orchestra

Future plans: University of Tennessee at Martin, majoring in Animal Science.

Jasmine Shyanne Love

Parents: Dorell Love, Kimberly and Billy Wilkins

ACT: 26

GPA: 4.0

Activities: tennis, soccer, Beta Club, Student Council, FTA, Upward Bound, yearbook

Future plans: Attending University of TN at Knoxville in the fall to study Supply Chain Management.

Makayla Jones

Parents: Marcus & Melinda Jones

ACT: 25

GPA: 3.94

Activities: Basketball, soccer, Beta Club, FCA, FTA, STEM Club, Student Council

Claire Rollins

Parents: Gil and Leah Jean Rollins

ACT: 30

GPA: 4.0

Activities: Officer in Beta Club, FTA, & HOSA. PHS Band of Gold Captain, Class Treasurer

Future plans: UT Chattanooga for Pre-Pharmacy