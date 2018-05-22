Peabody names 18 scholars in the Class of 2018
Peabody High School has named 18 scholars in the Class of 2018.
To receive scholar status, a student must score 1,694 or more points. Points are figured by multiplying the student’s ACT composite score by 27.777 and multiplying his/her GPA by 250 then adding the two scores. There are 1,000 possible points in each category.
The scholars will lead the processional at commencement Friday, May 25, in the Peabody gym. Graduation begins at 7 p.m. Baccalaureate is Wednesday, May 23, 7 p.m. in the gym.
Aimee Letienne
Parents: Cindy Letienne, Maurice Letienne
ACT: 29
GPA: 4.0
Activities:
FCCLA, History club
Future plans:
Jackson State for two years then enter a nursing program
Zach Grooms
Parents: Phil and Cary Grooms
ACT: 29
GPA: 3.8
Activities: Soccer, Football, FCCLA, and Trenton Church of Christ
Future plans: Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering at UT Martin.
Kaylee Franks
Parents: Bryan and Stephanie Franks
ACT: 29
GPA: 4.0
Activities: soccer, cheer, tennis, Beta Club, Peabody Pals, History Club, FCA, Pep Club, STEM Club
Future Plans: I plan to attend the Mississippi State University and major in biochemistry.
Jada Baker
Parents: Autumn & Jason Renfroe, Chris & Sheri Baker
ACT: 27
GPA: 3.943
Activities: Soccer (4 yr), Beta Club (3 yr), Student Council (2y), First Christian Church
Future plans: UT Chattanooga majoring in social work Master’s Degree
Heather Heatherly
Parents: James & Bobbie Phares, Paul Heatherly
ACT: 27
GPA: 3.94
Activities: FTA, Band
Future plans: UTM – Teacher
Bethany Ann McKenzie
Parents: John McKenzie, Sammy and Tiffany Edmiston
ACT: 26
GPA: 3.796 @ PHS, 4.0, 33 credit hours @DSCC,
Activities: West TN Lamb Exhibitor, FFA President, Student Council Treasurer, Beta Club, HOSA, FTA, First Presbyterian Church of Trenton.
Future plans: Mississippi State University majoring in Biochemistry.
Morgan Campbell
Parents: Jerald & Sonya Campbell
ACT: 27
GPA: 3.882
Activities: Cheer, Peabody Pals, and Beta Club
Future plans: Attending UT Martin for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Dixie Elise Reed
Parents: Paige Jones Reed, Judd & Denise Reed
ACT: 27
GPA: 3.66
Activities: Public Communications for Student Council, Pep club, Beta Club, FTA, FCCLA
Future plans: Dyersburg State majoring in education.
Brantley Whitwell
Parents: J.J. & Nikki Whitwell
ACT: 25
GPA: 4.0
Activities: Beta Club, Gold Honor Roll, Future Teachers of America, Best Buddies, Varsity Football, West TN All-Star Football Team, Post season All-District & All-State Football, Dyer County Clay Target Team, FCA, Outstanding Senior, and Boys State Representative.
Future plans: Will be attending Martin Methodist College in the fall to pursue a degree in Wildlife Biology.
Daisey Martinez
Parents: Sergio & Estela Martinez
ACT: 27
GPA: 3.89
Activities: PHS girls’ soccer
Future plans: US Army
Logan Warren
Parents: Donna Warren, Paul Warren
ACT: 32
GPA: 3.9
Activities: STEM Club, Chess Club, and FTA
Future plans: College – MTSU
Michael A. Crutchfield
Parents: Michael S. Crutchfield, Regina Choate
ACT: 30
GPA: 3.9
Activities: Tennis team, STEM Club, Chess Club, FTA
Future plans: US Navy
Keely Malone
Parents: Rachel & Shane Moore
ACT: 28
GPA: 3.750
Activities: Band
Future plans: Dyersburg State for two years, then a four-year university with a major in accounting.
Anna Tubbs
Parents: Tricia & Steve Young; Jason and CaRae Tubbs
ACT: 30
GPA: 3.94
Activities: Band, FTA, and Beta Club
Future plans: UT Martin for Animal Science
Chloe Cates
Parents: Michelle and Mike Scott, Michael and Sally Cates
ACT: 30
GPA: 4.0
Activities: Band, Student Council, Yearbook, Beta, STEM, Englewood Baptist Church Orchestra
Future plans: University of Tennessee at Martin, majoring in Animal Science.
Jasmine Shyanne Love
Parents: Dorell Love, Kimberly and Billy Wilkins
ACT: 26
GPA: 4.0
Activities: tennis, soccer, Beta Club, Student Council, FTA, Upward Bound, yearbook
Future plans: Attending University of TN at Knoxville in the fall to study Supply Chain Management.
Makayla Jones
Parents: Marcus & Melinda Jones
ACT: 25
GPA: 3.94
Activities: Basketball, soccer, Beta Club, FCA, FTA, STEM Club, Student Council
Claire Rollins
Parents: Gil and Leah Jean Rollins
ACT: 30
GPA: 4.0
Activities: Officer in Beta Club, FTA, & HOSA. PHS Band of Gold Captain, Class Treasurer
Future plans: UT Chattanooga for Pre-Pharmacy