Larry Whitledge

Larry Don “Gull” Whitledge, 69, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn.

Mr. Whitledge was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lee Whitledge and Edith Rudder; sister, Sharon; and brother, Sonny.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Dena Whitledge; best friend, Ringo; three daughters, Lori Sullivan, Nikki Wilson and Jeri Burton, all of Milan, Tenn.; two sons, Jacob Whitledge and Robert Whitledge, of Milan; five grandchildren, Nikolas, Jasper, Lanie, Bentley and Dominik; and sisters, Laura Holder of Fruitland, Tenn. and Vicki Culver of Pollard, Ark.

Mr. Whitledge is remembered by many from his 29 years employed at the Milan Army Ammunition Plant. His love of sports and people have brought many in his life. He was a life long St. Louis Cardinals’ fan and New York Yankees, among others.

Everyone was invited to wear their sports gear to remember him on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Medina, Tenn. at Medina Funeral Home and Crematory for a celebration of his life. Rev. Gene Rollins officiated the services, which began at 2 p.m.