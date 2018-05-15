Robert H. Roe Jr., 73, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born August 9, 1944, to Robert H. Roe Sr. and Mary Coble Roe.

Mr. Roe was employed by the ICG Railroad (later Norfolk Southern) for 30 years and later had a small welding and mechanical shop in Medina. He was a member of Oakfield Baptist Church where he served as Sunday school director and on various church committees. He was active in Men on a Mission-an Appalachian Mountains mission project. He enjoyed bowling, NASCAR racing, boating on the Tennessee River and especially sharing his love of Jesus.

Mr. Roe was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Billy Wayne Roe.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Roe; daughter, Alicia Mason (Danny), step-sons, Greg Keith (Ronald Blankenship), Jason Keith (Paige); sister, Bonnie Matheny (Jack), brother, Jimmy Roe (Alice), sister-in-law, Charlotte Roe; grandchildren, Jordan Mason, Harrison Mason, Isabella Reid; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held 1 p.m., Saturday, May 12, at Oakfield Baptist Church with Bro. Mickey Jackson officiating. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery near Medina.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Oakfield Baptist Church or Men on a Mission.

Arrangements were entrusted with Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina.