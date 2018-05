STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL 5K & 10K WINNERS – Kirsten Sass (left photo, right) was the overall 5k winner at a time of 19:18. Jon Cory Ford, formerly of Humboldt, was the men’s 5k winner at 22 minutes flat. Men’s 10k winner was Wade Morris (right photo, left) with a time of 43:38. Medina’s Karen Sinclair finished the race at 46 minutes flatt, winning the women’s 10k run.