Music fills the Air

No Time Flatt performs at Opening Ceremonies.

 

Bandstand Revue performs on Main Street Wednesday evening downtown Humboldt.

 

King Beez took the stage on Main Street in downtown Humboldt Thursday night.

 

Johnny Mac entertains at the BBQ Cook Off Friday night.

