Junior Floats & Grand Floats Parades
Junior Floats Parade Winners
Humboldt Jr. Floats
1st – Barking Down Berryland – Presbyterian Day School
2nd – Berry Big Salute to the Red and the Blue – Sugar Creek
3rd – I will Dance Here or There – Bonnie’s School of Dance
Out of Town Jr. Floats
1st – Berry Best Magical Adventure – Medina Elementary Royalty
2nd – Boots and Beauties in Berryland – Tiny, Little, Jr. Miss Adamsville
3rd – Haulin’ Our Berry Best – Miss Lauderdale County Teen
Out of Town Mini Floats
1st – Cruising Thru Berryland – Little Miss Sweetheart Sophie Coln
2nd – Berry Best Fun at the Fair – TN Iris Festival Little Miss Hostess Princess Maggie Robinson
3rd – Quart Full of Cuteness – Miss Rockabilly- Josie Allen
Wagon/Cart
1st – Miss Teapot Territorial Teen- Megan Tidwell
2nd – Junior Miss Fish Fry- Madeline Gottshall
3rd – Little Miss Soybean- Jolie McDurmon
Bicycle
1st – Lil Miss Sweethearts- Aleecia Williams and Alajah Gilbert
2nd – Jr. Miss Gibson County- Maura Shelton
3rd – Miss Milan Folklore- Emma Smith
Tricycle
1st – Tn Iris Festival Territorial- Paige Smith
2nd – Miss Crockett County Middle School- Grace Caldwell
3rd – Jr. Miss Spring Princess- Haven Gray
Costume Character
1st – Kids Land Child Care Center
2nd – Book Bear and Friends
Walking/Non Performing Group
1st – Boys and Girls Club of Humboldt
Grand Float Parade Winners
Humboldt
1st – Berry Big Salute to the Red and the Blue – Sugar Creek
2nd – Barking Down Berryland – Presbyterian Day School
3rd – I will Dance Here or There – Bonnie’s School of Dance
Out of Town
1st – Berry Best Magical Adventure – Miss Medina Elementary Royalty
2nd – Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Miss Cornfest
3rd – Family Check Advance Piggy Bank