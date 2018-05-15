Junior Floats & Grand Floats Parades

Junior Floats Parade Winners

Humboldt Jr. Floats

1st – Barking Down Berryland – Presbyterian Day School

2nd – Berry Big Salute to the Red and the Blue – Sugar Creek

3rd – I will Dance Here or There – Bonnie’s School of Dance​

Out of Town Jr. Floats

1st – Berry Best Magical Adventure – Medina Elementary Royalty

2nd – Boots and Beauties in Berryland – Tiny, Little, Jr. Miss Adamsville

3rd – Haulin’ Our Berry Best – Miss Lauderdale County Teen

Out of Town Mini Floats

1st – Cruising Thru Berryland – Little Miss Sweetheart Sophie Coln

2nd – Berry Best Fun at the Fair – TN Iris Festival Little Miss Hostess Princess Maggie Robinson

3rd – Quart Full of Cuteness – Miss Rockabilly- Josie Allen

Wagon/Cart

1st – Miss Teapot Territorial Teen- Megan Tidwell

2nd – Junior Miss Fish Fry- Madeline Gottshall

3rd – Little Miss Soybean- Jolie McDurmon

Bicycle

1st – Lil Miss Sweethearts- Aleecia Williams and Alajah Gilbert

2nd – Jr. Miss Gibson County- Maura Shelton

3rd – Miss Milan Folklore- Emma Smith

Tricycle

1st – Tn Iris Festival Territorial- Paige Smith

2nd – Miss Crockett County Middle School- Grace Caldwell

3rd – Jr. Miss Spring Princess- Haven Gray

Costume Character

1st – Kids Land Child Care Center

2nd – Book Bear and Friends

Walking/Non Performing Group

1st – Boys and Girls Club of Humboldt

Grand Float Parade Winners

Humboldt

Out of Town

1st – Berry Best Magical Adventure – Miss Medina Elementary Royalty

2nd – Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Miss Cornfest

3rd – Family Check Advance Piggy Bank