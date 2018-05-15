Junior Floats & Grand Floats Parades

Northside ROTC presenting colors for parades.

 

The Swinglers & Caraways strolling down the parade route on Thursday.

 

PDS’s Barking Down Berrytown won 1st in the Junior Parade and 2nd in Grand Floats.

 

Sugar Creek’s float, Berry Big Salute to the Red and the Blue won 1st place in the Grand Floats Parade and 2nd place in the Junior Parade.

 

I Will Dance Here or There, Bonnie’s School of Dance took 3rd place Thursday and Friday.

 

The Berry Mascot is always a crowd favorite.

 

Mayor Marvin Sikes looking spiffy in a pink jacket.

 

Tyson Foods celebrates the Strawberry Festival by doing the Chicken Dance on Main Street.

 

Berry Best Magical Adventure

 

Pickin’ & Grinnin’

Boots and Beauties in Berryland

 

Cruisin’ Through Berryland

 

Haulin’ Our Berry Best

 

Berry Best Fun at the Fair

 

Quart Full of Cuteness

 

Family Check Advance Piggy Bank

 

Junior Floats Parade Winners

Humboldt Jr. Floats
1st – Barking Down Berryland – Presbyterian Day School
2nd – Berry Big Salute to the Red and the Blue – Sugar Creek
3rd – I will Dance Here or There – Bonnie’s School of Dance​
Out of Town Jr. Floats
1st – Berry Best Magical Adventure – Medina Elementary Royalty
2nd – Boots and Beauties in Berryland – Tiny, Little, Jr. Miss Adamsville
3rd – Haulin’ Our Berry Best – Miss Lauderdale County Teen
Out of Town Mini Floats
1st – Cruising Thru Berryland – Little Miss Sweetheart Sophie Coln
2nd – Berry Best Fun at the Fair – TN Iris Festival Little Miss Hostess Princess Maggie Robinson
3rd – Quart Full of Cuteness – Miss Rockabilly- Josie Allen
Wagon/Cart
1st – Miss Teapot Territorial Teen- Megan Tidwell
2nd – Junior Miss Fish Fry- Madeline Gottshall
3rd – Little Miss Soybean- Jolie McDurmon
Bicycle
1st – Lil Miss Sweethearts- Aleecia Williams and Alajah Gilbert
2nd – Jr. Miss Gibson County- Maura Shelton
3rd – Miss Milan Folklore- Emma Smith
Tricycle
1st – Tn Iris Festival Territorial- Paige Smith
2nd – Miss Crockett County Middle School- Grace Caldwell
3rd – Jr. Miss Spring Princess- Haven Gray
Costume Character
1st – Kids Land Child Care Center
2nd – Book Bear and Friends
Walking/Non Performing Group
1st – Boys and Girls Club of Humboldt

Grand Float Parade Winners

Humboldt
1st – Berry Big Salute to the Red and the Blue – Sugar Creek
2nd – Barking Down Berryland – Presbyterian Day School
3rd – I will Dance Here or There – Bonnie’s School of Dance
Out of Town
1st – Berry Best Magical Adventure – Miss Medina Elementary Royalty
2nd – Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Miss Cornfest
3rd – Family Check Advance Piggy Bank

 

