Uncontested primaries draw little interest

By Crystal Burns

A slate of uncontested primary races drew little interest from Gibson County voters on May 1.

Only 849 of 28,821 registered voters cast ballots for a turnout of 2.95 percent.

County Mayor

Republican Tim Curry – 391

Democrat Keith Cunningham – 265

Will face incumbent Tom Witherspoon (I) Aug. 2.

County Clerk

Democrat Joyce Brooks-Brown – 379

Running unopposed Aug. 2.

Register of Deeds

Democrat Barbara Davidson – 357

Will face Pam Dethloff (I) and Chris Younger (I) Aug. 2.

Commissioner District 1 Position 2

Republican Eric P. Egbert – 37

Will face John C. Hughey (I) Aug. 2.

Commissioner District 16 Position 2

Republican Tony Pillow – 24

Constable District 1-6

Republican David Brent Paschall – 93

Voters will chose four of six candidates Aug. 2: Scottie Betts (I), Tommy Edmonds (I), Jerry F. Morris (I), Larry W. Morris (I), and Kris Nilsson (I)

Constable Districts 16, 19

Republican Gene Skinner – 77

Will face Craig Blackburn (I) and William Sims (I)

Trustee

Although her name will appear on the Aug. 2 ballot, Gibson Co. Trustee Dana Davidson announced last week that she does not intend to campaign.

“It is an answer to prayer that my spouse and I have been seeking,” Davidson told The Gazette. “I love my job. I love Gibson County. I will continue to serve Gibson County. It is time for my family and I to get out of politics and move on.”

Davidson worked in the Trustee’s office 12 years before being elected to her first term in 2014. Davidson filed a petition for this year’s election and received 350 courtesy votes in last week’s primary.

Administrator of Elections Julieanne Hart explained that Davidson couldn’t officially withdraw at this point. If Davidson wins but doesn’t want the position, she would have to resign through the County Commission, Hart said.

Davidson said she already has a job lined up and will use the experience she learned in the banking world and the Trustee’s office to help her new company.

“We are excited,” Davidson said. “It is all positive on my side. Being here 12 years is an honor. Being Trustee for four years in an honor. I’m taking that with me.”

Davidson said she is fulfilling the final four months of her term and added that her staff understands her decision, and the county is in good shape.

“I am at peace,” she said. “I wish [the two Trustee candidates] the best. Whatever I can do to help them, I will. I’m ready to start my new journey in September, but I’m not going to stop working for Gibson County.”

Wendy Richardson and Melissa Workman, both Independents, are running for Trustee.

Sheriff

All three candidates for sheriff, incumbent Paul Thomas, Taylor O. Atkins, and Jimmy Turner, are running as Independents and will be on the Aug. 2 ballot.

Circuit Court Clerk

All three candidates are running as Independents and will be on the Aug. 2 ballot. Incumbent Cindy Flowers will be challenged by Tom Hartigan and Dawn Shackelford. The circuit court clerk position does not appear on ballots in Humboldt, Medina, and Gibson.

Commissioner District 19, Position 2

Independent candidates Jim Cooper and Nathan Reed will be on the Aug. 2 ballot. All other commissioner and constable positions are unopposed.

The last day to register to vote for the Aug. 2 election, which includes state primaries, is Tuesday, July 3. Early voting will be held July 13-28. For more information, contact the Gibson Co. Election Commission at 731-855-7669 or email votegibsontn@gmail.com.