Funeral services for Mrs. Jewell Marie Lackey, 93, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Humboldt First Assembly of God Church with Mark Hodge officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mrs. Lackey, a homemaker and member of the Humboldt First Assembly of God Church, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Alvin Brown and Edsell Lackey; a son, Jimmy Brown; a brother Buddy Hudspeth; and a granddaughter, Beth Blankenship.

Mrs. Lackey is survived by two sons, Wendell Brown of Humboldt, Tenn. and Terry Brown of Paris, Tenn.; two step-daughters, Linda Corder of Humboldt and Caroline Mitchell of Malvern, Ark.; two sisters Donnie Manner of Andalusia, Ala. and Charlotte Duncan of Lavinia, Tenn.; and three brothers, Grover Hudspeth Jr., Howard Hudspeth and Paul Hudspeth; a sister-in-law, Sue Hudspeth; 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.