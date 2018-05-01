Funeral services for Mrs. Pauline McClure White, 95, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Eldad Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. White, a retired employee of Emerson Electric and member of Eldad Baptist Church, passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the Bailey Park Community Living Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Mills White; a daughter, Geraldine Dameron; a son, Jerry White; and a grandson, Robert Dale White.

Mrs. White is survived by her daughter, Imogene King of Humboldt, Tenn.; a son, Robert M. White of Milan, Tenn.; a sister, Alma Odom of Scotts Hill, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.