Mrs. Nancy Deanne Summars, 75, of Trenton, Tenn. passed away Monday, April 23, 2018 at Trenton Healthcare.

She was born November 21, 1942 in Corinth, Miss. to the late L.D. and Cleo Davenport Barnes of Humboldt, Tenn.

Mrs. Summars was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Summars; and a son, Keith Summars

Survivors include a daughter, Ana Summars Davis of Trenton, Tenn.; son, Kevin Summars and wife Lenore of Trenton; and brother, Tom Barnes and wife Patsy of Florida.

A celebration of life service for Mrs. Summars was conducted Wednesday, April 25 at First Presbyterian Church in Trenton with Rev. Paul Tucker officiating. Private burial was in the Trenton cemetery.

Bells Funeral, in Bells, Tenn. was in charge of arrangements.