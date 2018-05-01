Mr. Charles Haze Petty, 91, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born August 5, 1926, in Finger, Tenn. to the late Arthur Lee Petty and Pearl (Dees) Petty.

Mr. Petty was a veteran of WWII where he served in the U.S. Navy; retired mechanic from Caterpillar; member of Shiloh Baptist Church; and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Judy D. Petty; brother, Jimmy Petty; and sister, Inell Clardy.

Mr. Petty is survived by his wife, Doris (Cogdell) Petty; sons, Charles “Chuck” Petty and wife Karen of Humboldt, Tenn., Dan Petty and wife Marcia of Illinois; daughter, Wanda Egli and husband Thomas of Illinois; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services with military funeral honors were held 2 p.m. Monday, April 30, 2018, at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, Tenn. with Rev. Frank Bowling officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.