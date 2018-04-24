Mrs. Jean Cotton, 85, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tenn.

She was born in Gibson County to the late Bob Parrish and Hautie Davidson Parrish. Mrs. Cotton was retired from Milan Army Ammunition Plant as a quality inspector. She was a member of Medina First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Cotton was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Thomas Cotton; brother, Bill Parrish; and sister, Corinne Wehner.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Eason and husband Bob of Memphis, Tenn.; and sister, Robbie Foutch and husband Wendel of Medina, Tenn.

Visitation was held Monday, April 23, 2018, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home with services at 2 p.m. Rev. Frank Bowling officiating. Burial followed in Lathams Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.