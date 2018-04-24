Mr. James Earl Kee, 69, passed away Monday, April 16, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born November 21, 1948, in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Aaron Devaughn and Dorothy Lee (Morris) Kee.

Mr. Kee was a veteran of the U.S. Army; had worked as a supervisor for the Milan Army Ammunition Plant, J. Hungerford Smith (ConAgra) and DANA Corp.; had worked and was previously co-owner of Rod’s Tire in Medina before retirement. He served as the treasurer at Mt. Zion where he was a faithful member.

Mr. Kee was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Mike Christie.

He is survived by his wife, Kay (Chandler) Kee; son, Jimmy Kee and wife Eva; daughters, Donna Reed and husband Timmy, and Rhonda Christie; brother, Roger Kee; sisters, Judy Martin and Gail McLemore; grandchildren, Jon-Daniel Boudreau, Chasity Christie, Anna Christie, Brenna Kee, Kassidy Reed and Bentlee Reed.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Steven Fonville officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.