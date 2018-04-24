38th Trenton Teapot Festival starts Sunday

By Crystal Burns

The 38th Annual Trenton Teapot Festival kicks off Sunday with opening ceremonies at 4 p.m.

Enjoy music from the Peabody High School percussion ensemble before Mayor Ricky Jackson, Festival Committee Chairperson Betty Poteet, Miss Teapot Emelyn Bridges, and Parade Marshal Charles Lancaster light four nightlight teapots to signify the beginning of another festival week. The Trenton Garden Club will also announce the winners of the lawn sign contest.

If the current forecast holds, opening ceremonies will be held at the Downtown Pedestrian Park. If rain should make its way onto the radar, head over to First United Methodist Church.

Two new events have been added to the festival schedule. A carnival for children is planned for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings and Saturday following the parade in the lot at the corner of South College and East First Streets.

On Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trenton Health and Rehabilitation and First United Methodist Church are hosting a health fair with several local groups participating. If you’re planning to attend and would like to have your blood sugar checked, remember to fast after midnight.

The usual favorites are also on the schedule with events planned each day.

The week culminates with the popular Teapot Parade, sponsored once again by Trenton Health and Rehabilitation, Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m. on S. College St. and the truck/tractor pull that evening at 7 in Shady Acres Park. One lucky winner will leave the pull with $1,000 cash. Your admission ticket qualifies you for the prize; you must be present to win.

Festival signs, T-shirts, and tickets to the week’s luncheons are available at City Hall. Signs are $10 each, and shirts with this year’s theme of “Let’s Celebrate the Teapot’s 38” are $12.

Check out our second annual Teapot Festival preview inside this issue for a full schedule of events.