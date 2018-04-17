June Marie (King) Bartholomew, 76, passed away at her home April 12, 2018 after a two-year battle with lung cancer.

In 2007, she moved from Humboldt to Seymour, Tenn. to fulfill a life long dream of living in the mountains of East Tennessee.

Mrs. Bartholomew was preceded in death by her parents, William Tullos King and Virginia Ethel Lawler; and husband, Charles Dwayne Bartholomew, a Milan Box Factory retiree.

She is survived by daughter, Yvonne Marie Bartholomew-Thomas (Jon “Pope” Micheal Thomas) of Seymour; son, Terry D. Bartholomew (Renee) of Tullahoma, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Lauren and Devin Bartholomew; brother, Earl King of Humboldt, Tenn.; nieces, Carol Baumgardner and Barbara Scott.

Instead of a funeral, Mrs. Bartholomew donated her body to the University of Tennessee’s Anatomical Bequest Program in hopes of research to find a cure for cancer.