Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Ruth James, 79, were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Donald Scott and Tony Crosnoe officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m.

Mrs. James went home to meet her Lord on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Bailey Park Nursing and Rehab in Humboldt. She was born May 31, 1938 to JE and Annie Ruth Oldham.

She attended Madison County schools where she graduated from Northside High School in 1956. She was an active member at Calvary Baptist Church in Humboldt. Over many years she served as teacher, choir member and played the piano.

Mrs. James was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Downs; a sister, May Lee Castleman; and a brother, Earl Mathis.

She is survived by her husband, Frank James; a daughter, Barbara Bunch and husband Joe of Brazil, Tenn.; a son, Michael Martin of Humboldt, Tenn.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.