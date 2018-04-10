Mr. William Jerry Watson, 83, was born October 17, 1934, in Union City, Tenn. to the late C.W. Watson and Zella Virginia (Ellison) Watson.

He passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Mr. Watson was retired from Eaton Axle Corp. in Humboldt, served in the National Guard, and was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jean (Robbins) Watson; daughter, Kendall Edwards and husband Kipp of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; grandchildren, Reece Watson Edwards and William Reilly Edwards; cousins, Harry Ellison of Union City, Tenn. and Norma Jean Reid of Liberty, Tex.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Sugar Creek Church (First Baptist) in Humboldt with Dr. Greg McFadden and Rev. Bill Rice officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.