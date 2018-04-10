Three killed in head-on collision

By Crystal Burns

A head-on collision on Hwy. 45 between Trenton and Dyer resulted in three fatalities Saturday afternoon.

Anthony D. McMinn, 21, of Dyer, Thomas M. Aird, 62, of Cuba City, Wisc., and Mary Louise Aird, 60, also of Cuba City, were killed.

According to the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Fatality Report, McMinn was driving a 2001 Honda Accord south on Hwy. 45. Misty D. Aird, 43, of McKenzie, was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima north. Her passengers included 10-year-old Gracie Aird. They were both injured.

The report states that McMinn crossed the center line and hit Aird’s vehicle head on. The accident occurred around 1 p.m.

The report states that Thomas and Mary Louise Aird were not wearing seat belts.

Misty Aird, head coach of the Bethel University women’s soccer team, was airlifted to Memphis where she was in critical but stable condition as of Sunday night. Aird has been with Bethel for 18 years. Her team held a prayer vigil Sunday night.

“Misty has been our coach for a long time and touched a lot of lives in many positive fashions,” said Bethel Director of Athletics Dale Kelley. “We are praying for her recovery and our deepest sympathies to the family in their loss. It’s a difficult situation with lives being lost and our hearts go out to all. We also send our sympathies to the other family involved in the accident.”