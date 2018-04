Services for Ms. Sharon Lynn Long, 52, were held privately at Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, Tenn.

Ms. Long passed away Monday, March 26, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Dayton, Ohio to Robert Best Sr. and the late Virginia (Trinkler) Best.

Ms. Long is survived by her father Robert Best Sr. and wife Esther; brothers, Dave and Bobby Best; and son, Evan Patrick Long.

