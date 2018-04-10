Mr. Kenneth Ray Neal Sr., 60, passed away Wednesday, March 28 at his home in Savannah, Tenn.

He was born June 14, 1957, in Jackson, Tenn. He was the son of the late Martin Kelly “Sam” Neal, Mary (Powers) Longmire and Paul Longmire.

Mr. Neal attended the Madison County School system and graduated Northside High School in 1976. Mr. Neal was united in marriage to Susie (Jones) Neal March 31, 1978. Mr. Neal was a veteran of the U.S. Navy; sheet metal worker, local 4; evangelist, and missionary to the Philippines. He was very artistic and greatly enjoyed drawing and painting.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Neal; two brothers, Bobby (Jackie) Neal and Samuel (Britanie) Neal; sister, Brenda Staggs; children, Kenneth (Brittney) Neal and Tonya (Patrick) Tignor; five grandchildren, Gabrielle, Josh, Ethan, Britton and Alex. He was a great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

