Dethloff announces candidacy for Register of Deeds

Pam Dethloff, of Bradford, is announcing her candidacy for the office of Gibson County Register of Deeds.

Dethloff has been a resident of Gibson County since early childhood and has worked in the county for most of her career. She was an employee of Kellwood in Rutherford and Maximus Child Support Services in Trenton and is now the Director of the Office on Aging in Bradford.

The focus of her working career has been dedicated to helping the people of Gibson County. She has 13 years experience as an employee of Gibson County government. Dethloff has received extensive training from the County Technical Assistance Services (CTAS) in the TN County Government Handbook, County Operating Budget, and Leadership Training.

“It has always been important to me to be a good leader and a good steward of the county’s money,” Dethloff said. “My goal as Register of Deeds will be to run this office with the leadership skills I possess, while making a commitment to you, the people of Gibson County, that I am dedicated to you, to do the best job possible in this position.”

She and her husband Jerry “J.D.” Dethloff have two adult children, Jennifer (Eric) Brooks, of Dresden, and Jeremy (Whitney) Dethloff, of Greenfield. They have two precious grandchildren, Jase and Ella Catherine Brooks, and are anticipating their third grandchild to be born in August.

Dethloff is running as an Independent.

“I respectfully ask for your vote and support in the August 2nd county general election,” Dethloff said.