Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Nell Cole, 73, were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Bill Brown officiating. Burial followed in Cypress United Methodist Church Cemetery near Bells, Tenn. Visitation will be Monday from 4 until 7 p.m.

Mrs. Cole, a retired bank teller, member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and the YY’s, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018 in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard “Dale” Cole.

Mrs. Cole is survived by a daughter, Tina Gray and husband Michael of Humboldt, Tenn.; a granddaughter, Renae Maness of Medina, Tenn.; and a great-granddaughter, Shelby Maness.