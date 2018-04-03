Emma Jean (Hazlewood) Harrington 87, of Indianapolis, Ind. passed away March 26, 2018.

She was born May 21, 1930 in Humboldt, Tenn., to the late J.P. and Pauline (Foust) Hazlewood.

A graveside service was held Friday, March 30, 2018 at 11 a.m. at White Rose Cemetery, in Gibson, Tenn.

Ms. Harrington was an administrator for United Way of America in Alexandria, Va. for over 30 years. She was a member of Old Meeting House Presbyterian Church, Alexandria.

She is survived by her children, Martina L. Harrington Babbitt (Robin), Kelly Harrington Nicholl (Mark Vurpillat) and C. Brandon Harrington (Valerie); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.