Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy C. Turner Sr., 72, were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Mike Glidwell officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m.

Mr. Turner, a retired newspaper route salesman, member of the Army National Guard and member of Mt. Olive Assembly of God Church, passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Rheda Turner of Humboldt, Tenn.; two daughters, Lisa Turner Grooms of Three Way, Tenn. and Tina Renee Turner Colvett of Humboldt; a son, Jimmy Clark Turner Jr. of Trenton, Tenn.; and five grandchildren, James Terrance Grimes, Kaela Paige Grooms, Leslie Faye Bell, Jacey Blair Turner and Shay Lynn Turner.