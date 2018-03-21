Flowers will seek re-election as Circuit Court Clerk

Circuit Court Clerk Cindy Flowers has announced that she is seeking re-election to her second term.

Flowers has 28 years of experience in Gibson County Circuit and General Sessions courts in Trenton. During her nearly three decades, she has done every job in the office. Flowers served as chief deputy for two years before the County Commission appointed her as interim clerk in November 2015. In August 2016, Flowers ran unopposed and was elected to her first term.

“I love my job,” Flowers said. “In the past 28 years, I have established close working relationships with all local law enforcement agencies and attorneys as well as court clerks from across the state. It is my pleasure and honor to serve the people of Gibson County.”

As Circuit Court Clerk, Flowers oversees a staff of seven and manages the court budget to maximize efficiency and cut costs where possible. She brags on the employees at every opportunity, commending them for their friendly service and professionalism.

“I have the best staff anyone could ask for,” Flowers said. “We treat everyone with respect.”

During her time in office, Flowers has added a drop box for the convenience of customers that need to pay fees or fines after hours, an e-citations program that prints citations more quickly, jury management software to help select jurors, and an automated calling system to help make jury service for more convenient for jurors. Flowers also buys as many supplies as possible from local vendors.

Flowers is a Certified Public Administrator and a member of the County Officials Association of Tennessee, Tennessee State Court Clerks Association, and West Tennessee Court Clerks Association. She was recently named to the Greater Gibson County Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a member of the Trenton Exchange Club, Milan Chamber of Commerce, Courtroom Security Committee, and Gibson County Recovery Court staff.

Flowers is a Rutherford native and now lives in Trenton. She is the proud mother of two and grandmother of three. Her son David, his wife Heather, and their children Jackson, age 10, and Deegan, age 6, live in Southaven, Miss.. Daughter Lindsey, her husband Braxton May, and their 19-month-old daughter Caroline reside in Medina.

Flowers is running as an Independent candidate and will be on the Aug. 2 ballot for all areas in the county excluding the cities of Humboldt, Medina, and Gibson.

“I humbly ask for your vote and support,” she said. “I will continue to run the office of Circuit Court Clerk with experience, integrity, honesty, and fairness.”