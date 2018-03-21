Davidson is running for Register of Deeds

Register of Deeds Barbara Davidson is announcing her candidacy for election.

Davidson has served as the register of deeds since May 2017 when the County Commission appointed her to fill the unexpired term of the late Hilda Patterson. Prior to that, Davidson worked in the register’s office for 16 years.

“I was taught by the best,” she said.

As register, Davidson has overseen several updates to increase the office’s efficiency. More than 100,000 pages have been scanned in the computer system to be viewed online along with plats of subdivisions, property surveys, and deed books dating back to 1829.

“I have worked hard to make changes that better serve the customers that use our office,” Davidson said. “It is an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of this great county.”

Davidson and her husband Reggie reside in Dyer on Davidson Farms, a Century Farm. Their daughter Jennifer and her husband Eric Howell live in Humboldt with their two sons Conner, a second grader, and Griffin, who is in Pre-K.

Barbara and Reggie are members of New Bethlehem Baptist Church in Dyer.

“Experience matters,” Davidson said. “I have served Gibson County faithfully and capably for 16 years. I would like to thank you for the confidence you have placed in me by allowing me to serve as Register of Deeds. I humbly ask for your support and your vote in the Democratic primary on May 1 and the county general election on Aug. 2.”