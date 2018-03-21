Cusson is new Trenton Police Chief

By Crystal Burns

With a 4-2 vote, the Trenton Board of Aldermen selected Bill Cusson as Chief of Police after interviewing three candidates Tuesday evening.

Cusson currently holds the rank of patrolman with the Trenton Police Dept., where he has worked for 18 months. He has 23 years of law enforcement experience, most of it coming in Arizona where he was chief for about a year.

“I’m just so excited to step into this role,” Cusson said.

Aldermen Dona Leadbetter, Joe Hammonds, Billy Wade, and Rickey Graves cast votes for Cusson. Aldermen Bubba Abbott and Frank Gibson voted for Lt. Jimmy Wilson, an 18-year veteran of the Trenton department. The board also interviewed Lt. Dusty Vickers.

Mayor Ricky Jackson, who only votes in the event of a tie, said the board had a difficult choice.

“It was a tough decision,” Jackson said. “Any of the three would’ve been fine with me. [Ptlm. Cusson] is going to bring some new leadership. He’s going to be fine. This police department is going to be fine.”

Jackson was pleased to have three in-house candidates qualify for the job.

“It shows that we’re doing something right in this police department,” he said. “I’m very excited about where we might go from here.”

Cusson and his wife Joann followed their daughter Tiffany Welch, her husband, and three children to Trenton. The couple also has two sons, Wyatt, who works for the City of Trenton, and Will.

Cusson succeeds Chief Will Sanders, who retired with 41 years of service to the Trenton Police Dept. and 18 years as chief, in January.

Look for more information in the March 27 edition of The Gazette.