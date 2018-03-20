Linda Smith, 59, passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Memorial gathering will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.

Mrs. Smith was born in Lynwood, Calif. to the late Richard Lee Hill and Shirley Sullivan Hill. She was a longtime employee of the Eye Care Group Clinic in Humboldt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Michael Hill and David Lee Hill.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Roger Smith; brothers, Paul Hill and Steven Hill; nephews, Josh, Michael and Adam Hill; and niece, Jessica Hill.