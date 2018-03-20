Services for Mrs. GenRose “Jenny” McCord, 93, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. McCord, born in Three Way in 1924, formerly of Nashville, Tenn. and longtime member of Humboldt First Baptist Church now Sugar Creek, passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, E.E. and Birdie Mason; four sisters, Ruth Mason, Rubye Studards, Lorene Murphy and Linda Kay Dawson; and four brothers, Samuel A. Mason, Herman L. Mason, Earnest Mason Jr. and Bobby Joe Mason.

Mrs. McCord is survived by a son, Fred McCord Jr. and wife Ronna of Nashville; two sisters, Evelyn Davenport of Franklin, Tenn. and Billie Jean Pearson of Humboldt, Tenn.; a grandson, Fred McCord III of San Francisco, Calif.; and a great-granddaughter, Zuzu Evangeline McCord of San Francisco.