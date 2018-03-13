James Michael Sloan

James “Jim” Michael Sloan was born October 12, 1946 to Bettie and A. J. Sloan of Irwin, Pa.

Mr. Sloan passed away March 9, 2018. He resided in Fruitland, Tenn. but was born and raised in Irwin.

He worked for Eaton Axle and Dana for 48 years before retirement.

Mr. Sloan leaves his wife of 40 years, Carroll Lee Sloan; daughters, Carrolline Barnett (Bryan) of Fruitland and Annie Bradly (Joseph) of Southside, Tenn.; grandchildren, Nicolas Barnett, Haylee Barnett and Aaron Bradley; a brother, Bill Sloan (Ruth) of Irwin; sister-in-law, Gloria Bates; brother-in-law, Rodney Allen; mother-in-law, Jessie Lou Mathews; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Johnnie Mathews; sister-in-law, Jane Allen; and niece, Lynne Haynes.

Mr. Sloan was a member of the Humboldt Church of Christ and was a dedicated Christian, serving as Bible teacher, deacon and elder.

Services will be held Saturday, March 17, 2018 with visitation from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. and a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Humboldt Church of Christ on 30th Ave. in Humboldt.

Mr. Sloan will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hydrocephalus Association in honor of his grandson, Nicholas Barnett. Online donations can be made at hydroassoc.org.