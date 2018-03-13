Mr. Frank Beckham, 78, passed away at home on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Humboldt, Tenn.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 17, at Rose Hill Cemetery.

He was born in Ofahoma, Miss. and was a graduate of LSU.

Mr. Beckham began his career with Hunt-Wesson in 1964 and moved to Tennessee in 1980 with J. Hungerford Smith (Conagra) where he retired as quality control manager in 1999.

Mr. Beckham leaves his wife, Mary (Crocker) Beckham; sons, Theron and Darrell (Melissa); grandson, Tim; brother, George Beckham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Cooper and Eddie Bee (Richardson) Beckham; siblings, Lewis “L.C.” Carl, James Beckham, Mary Louise Smith.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kirkland Cancer Center.