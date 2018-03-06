Charles “Chuck” McLemore

Funeral services for Mr. Charles McLemore will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery with Military Honors.

Mr. McLemore, 78, passed away surrounded by family Sunday, March 4, 2018.

He was born in Rutherford, Tenn. to the late James Otis McLemore and Delma Louise O’Daniel McLemore. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy for 22 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Daniel McLemore.

He is survived by his sisters, Glenda Tyner (Austin) of Medina, Tenn., Faye Richardson (Bobby) of Olive Branch, Miss.; and sister-in-law, Diana McLemore of Illinois.