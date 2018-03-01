Turner announces candidacy for Gibson Co. sheriff

The following is approved and paid for by the Committee to Elect Jimmy Turner, Sheriff of Gibson County.

I’m Jimmy Turner, a candidate for the Office of Sheriff of Gibson County. I’m 47 years of age and married to Pam. We have been married over 20 years, and we have two lovely daughters, Jacey and Shay.

I was born and raised here in Gibson County where I attended school and for the past 25 years have been a resident of Trenton. In June 2016, I left the Trenton Police Department after 10 years at the rank of sergeant. I’m presently employed at West Tennessee Healthcare in the Public Safety and Security Department and while there, I also took a part-time position as Chief of Police in Crockett County. But in order to better focus on my campaign for sheriff of Gibson County, I resigned from the position as Chief of Police.

I feel an obligation to the citizens of Gibson County to help create positive change for our community and provide the very best protection and service from the Sheriff’s Office. Having several goals if elected sheriff, my main goals would be:

an office that’s accountable to the citizens of Gibson County;

ensuring the support, training and equipment are in place to enhance officers’ job performance;

reduce officers’ response time to a scene while increasing patrol frequencies throughout the county;

and then ensuring I’m accessible to all citizens whether in the office or out in the community.

I believe that I’m the best candidate for the position of sheriff since I understand the importance of a “common sense” approach to law enforcement. Since every interaction an opportunity presents itself to enhance the quality of life for a citizen. It’s through the establishment of a strong partnership between the community and the Sheriff’s Office a reputation will develop fostering a spirit of knowing when to be firm and when to be compassionate, while at the same time displaying a willingness and ability to address and handle any issue fairly for everyone involved.

I respectfully ask for your support and vote on August 2, for me, Jimmy Turner as Sheriff of Gibson County.