Funeral services for Ms. Mary “Susan” Utley Featherstone, 58, were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at Salem Baptist Church with Bro. Joel Pigg officiating. Burial followed in Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, Tenn.

Ms. Featherstone passed away Saturday, February 24 at her home in Trenton, Tenn. after an 8-year battle with cancer.

She was born September 17, 1959, to the late Hunter and Mary Frances Utley (Nowell). She was a graduate of Milan High School, Dyersburg State Community College and East Tennessee State University. She began her career in law enforcement with the Jackson Police Department. In 1988, she became Trenton Police Department’s first female officer. In 1993, she began her career with Gibson County Juvenile Court. She was currently the juvenile court administrator for Gibson County.

She was a member and a Sunday school teacher at Salem Baptist Church in Trenton.

Ms. Featherstone was preceded in death by her parents, Hunter and Mary Frances Utley (Nowell).

She is survived by one daughter, Laura Pankey of Trenton; and one brother, Michael Utley (Vicki) of LaGrange, Ga.

Active pallbearers were Judge Robert Newell, Judge Mark Johnson, Brent Mathis, Mark Martin, Keith Donaldson and David Simons.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.