Memorial services for Mr. Robert (Bobby) Alexander, 90, will be held on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Rice officiating. Visitation will on Thursday, March 1, 2018 beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Alexander, retired owner of Buddy Dry Cleaner, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018 at the Tennessee State Veteran’s Home in Humboldt, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Alexander.

Mr. Alexander is survived by his wife, Bettye Alexander; four daughters, Jan Butela, Elisa Orr, Cynthia Lewis and Sandra Oakley; five grandchildren, Christy Draper, Melanie Luckey, Katherine McMillan, Hannah Oakley and Jack Oakley; four great-grandchildren, Hayden Luckey, Madison Luckey, Katelyn McMillan and Grace Draper; and three sisters, Dorothy Lee, Mary Herring and Ann Harrison.