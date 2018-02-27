John Parker Williams was surrounded by his family when he went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the age of 91.

He was the son of Elizabeth (Lizzie) and John Parker Williams. His father died at a young age and he was then lovingly raised by his step-father, Jefferson Hicks Williams. He was the “baby brother” of Martha Nelson (James) Tillman, all of whom preceded him in death.

A retired pharmacist and lifelong resident of Humboldt, Tenn., Mr. Williams will be remembered for his ready smile, his warm greeting, his genuine kindness, and his generosity. But, he will best be remembered for his love for the Lord and for his love and total devotion to his family, especially to his wife of almost 67 years, Barbara (Roote) Williams. Their three children are Mary Key (Bill) Roe of Humboldt, Jeff (Debbie) Williams of Ann Arbor, Mich., and John (Michelle) Williams of Jackson, Tenn.

He was a most proud grandfather of Grey (Rhiannon) Barker of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Ben (Ashley) Williams of Tucson, Ariz., Katherine (Tim) Schaap of Baltimore, Md., Mary Elizabeth Roe of Franklin, Tenn., Hannah (Nathan) Schey of Cotswolds, U.K., Will Parker (Alyssa) Roe of Santa Monica, Calif., Meg (Wes) Burger of Ypsilanti, Mich., Jake (Betty Kay) Williams of Jackson, Emily Williams of Tuscaloosa, Ala., John Williams of East Lansing, Mich., and Jeff Williams of Jackson. His great-grandchildren are Harold Grey and Lillian Barker; Madilyn, Zachariah, Jackson, and John Henry Williams; Charlotte Schey; and Ross Williams. He also leaves his niece, Elizabeth Tillman (Phillip) White and her daughter, Amy Jackson.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Greyson Barker.

Following service in the US Army and graduation from the Auburn University School of Pharmacy, Mr. Williams returned to Humboldt, became a partner in the Crossing Rexall Drug Store, and married his bride. After many years in his first store, he bought City Drug Co. where he had worked as a soda jerk while in high school. City Drug moved to a larger location in 1981 where Mr. Williams worked and continued to enjoy his customers until his retirement in 1995.

Active in First Baptist Church for as long as he was able, Mr. Williams served as a deacon and he was a Sunday school teacher in the youth department for many years. He then belonged to the Barthel Gray Sunday School Class.

Service to his community included membership in the Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce and the Lion’s Club. He also served on the Humboldt Board of Aldermen and the Humboldt City School Board. Always a supporter and builder of floats for the Strawberry Festival, Mr. Williams was named Strawberry Festival Honoree in 1998.

Visitation for Mr. Williams will be on Friday, March 2 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Church at Sugar Creek (First Baptist) with service to follow at 2 p.m., also at the church. Rev. Bill Rice, Kevin Hamilton and Dr. Greg McFadden will lead the service of celebration and remembrance for Mr. Williams. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Replogle-Lawrence of Medina is in charge of arrangements.