Boyd opens campaign headquarters in West Tennessee

GIBSON COUNTY ATTENDEES – Gibson County was well represented last Saturday morning at the grand opening for gubernatorial candidate, Randy Boyd’s new campaign headquarters in Jackson, Tenn. Among those attending are (upper photo, from left) Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser, Gibson Co. Sheriff Paul Thomas, Randy Boyd, Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley and Medina Assistant Police Chief Joey Hargrove. Boyd cuts the ceremonial ribbon (lower photo) during festivities as he is flanked by several elected officials from West Tennessee.