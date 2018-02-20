Trenton alderman resigns at emotional meeting

By Crystal Burns

Alderman George Wade resigned from his seat on the Trenton City Council last week, ending a career that included more than 30 years of public service.

In his resignation letter, Wade said it had been an honor to serve the citizens of Trenton.

“I will forever be humbled by the confidence that this community has placed in me,” he wrote. “However due to my health, I can no longer serve the city and community in this capacity.”

He went on to thank his fellow aldermen for their prayers and well wishes over the last several months.

“I cannot thank you enough for your support,” Wade wrote.

Wade’s son Kirt spoke on behalf of his father.

“The thing that he taught me was we’re all here to serve in some capacity,” Kirt Wade said. He is an alderman in Murfreesboro and said his father’s dedication to city leadership inspired his own campaign.

“He’s given all his blood, sweat and tears to Trenton,” Kirt Wade said. “There’s a beginning and there’s an end, and today is the end.”

Alderman Wade’s wife Carolyn, their daughter Kim, and several other family members also attended the meeting in support of their loved one. Wade briefly addressed the board, saying he liked the way the council handled the city’s business.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “I love every one of you.”

He also gave special thanks to his wife.

Mayor Ricky Jackson and Aldermen Rickey Graves, Frank Gibson, Joe Hammonds, Dona Ledbetter, and Bubba Abbott and the city’s department heads all had kind remarks for Alderman Wade and his family.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Ledbetter said. “When something needed to be said, George would say it. It would be succinct and on point.”

“George and I have been friends long before city council,” Graves said. “I hate this so bad, but we will be praying for you.”

Jackson recalled his and Wade’s years of traveling together as young Democrats. He said his mother, Josephine Jackson, who served with Wade on the school board, always appreciated Wade’s willingness to listen to all sides before making a decision.

“He’s always tried to make the right decisions for the right reasons,” Jackson said.

At Wade’s request, the board appointed his brother Billy Wade to serve the remainder of his term, which expires January 2019. The city election will be held in November.

Dispatcher hired – The board unanimously approved Interim Police Chief Jeff McCoy’s recommendation to hire Leslie Crooks as a fulltime dispatcher for the police department. Crooks lives in Milan. Her husband Ryan teaches PE at Trenton Elementary School.

Dates to remember – February 28 is the last day for Trenton residents to purchase city stickers and pay property taxes without penalty.

The next city council meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. at City Hall.