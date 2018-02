Sixty candidates qualify for county offices

By Crystal Burns

Sixty candidates have qualified for county offices pending final approval from Gibson County Election Commissioners.

Administrator of Elections Julieanne Hart distributed the candidate list Thursday after the noon qualifying deadline. Candidates now have until noon Feb. 22 to withdraw. Democrat and Republican primaries will be held May 1, and the county general election is Aug. 2.

Races with opposition include:

Circuit Court Clerk – Cynthia “Cindy” Flowers (I), Thomas A. Hartigan (I), and Dawn Shackelford (I)

County Mayor – Keith Cunningham (D), Tom “Spoon” Witherspoon (I), and Tim Curry (R)

Register of Deeds – Barbara Davidson (D), Pam Dethloff (I), and Chris Younger (I)

Sheriff – Taylor O. Atkins (I), Paul A. Thomas (I), and Jimmy Turner (I)

Trustee – Dana Davidson (D), Wendy Richardson (I), and Melissa Workman (I)

Commissioner District 1, Position 2 – John C. Hughey (I) and Eric P. Egbert (R)

Commissioner District 19, Position 2 – Jim Cooper (I) and Nathan Reed (I)

Constable District 1, 6 (four positions) – Scottie Betts (I), Tommy Edmonds (I), Jerry F. Morris (I), Larry W. Morris (I), Kris Nilsson (I), and David Brent Paschall (R)

Constable District 16, 19 (two positions) – Craig Blackburn (I), William Sims (I), and Gene Skinner (R)

Unopposed races include:

County Clerk – Joyce Brooks-Brown (D)

Commissioner District 1, Position 3 – Nelson Cunningham (I)

Commissioner District 2 – Alecia Suzanne Craig (I)

Commissioner District 3 – Michael E. Longmire (I)

Commissioner District 4 – Yahweh Yahweh Yahweh (I)

Commissioner District 5 – Clayton White (I)

Commissioner District 6 – Jerry L. Gordon (I)

Commissioner District 7 – Jason Tubbs (I)

Commissioner District 8 – Kevin Morgan (I)

Commissioner District 9 – Larry Kimery (I)

Commissioner District 10, Position 1 – Robin W. Summers (I)

Commissioner District 10, Position 2 – Todd Lawson (I)

Commissioner District 11, Position 1 – Lynn Nance (I)

Commissioner District 11, Position 2 – Rickey Locke (I)

Commissioner District 12 – Bobby Cotham (I)

Commissioner District 13 – Mark A. Flake (I)

Commissioner District 14 – Steve “Stevie Ray” Hemann (I)

Commissioner District 15 – Don McEwen (I)

Commissioner District 16, Position 1 – Todd G. Littleton (I)

Commissioner District 16, Position 2 – Tony Pillow (R)

Commissioner District 17 – Keith Steele (I)

Commissioner District 18 – Travis Landrum (I)

Commissioner District 19, Position 1 – A. Cody Childress (I)

Constable District 8, 9 – J. Michael Shephard (I)

Constable District 11A, 18 – Johnny Siddell (I)

Constable District 11B, 17 – Scott Guy (I)

Constable District 12, 13 – Jay Barrett Black (I)

Constable District 14, 15 – Jackie E. Martin II (I)