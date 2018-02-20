Showing Appreciation

HONORING THE BLUE – The Tri-City Reporter would like to thank our community partners for helping us Honor the Blue. Pictured (clockwise from top left) are Capt. Knott Bailey and Tri-City Reporter Office Manager Brandi Howard at Dyer Police Department; Tri-City Reporter Advertising Director Leslie Ferguson and Chief Adam Branch at Rutherford Police Department; Chief Sheila Barnes at Kenton Police Department; and Gibson County 911 Central Control Dispatch Supervisor Gail Wallace. Pizza Hut of Trenton and Dawkins C-Store of Kenton donated pizzas for an officer luncheon last Thursday. The Tri-City Reporter staff delivered the pizzas and a certificate of appreciation to each department for all their hard work. Additional sponsors are featured in our first edition of Honor the Blue in last week’s edition of the Tri-City Reporter.