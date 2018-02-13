Trenton police seek info on Saturday shooting

By Crystal Burns

Trenton police are looking for information about a Saturday morning shooting.

According to Lt. Jimmy Wilson, the department’s investigator, a lone gunman used a .223 rifle to fire shots into an apartment in Booker Homes on Poteet Drive in Trenton Saturday around 11 a.m. According to witnesses who have spoken with police, the shooter then ran to a waiting car.

The resident was home at the time of the shooting but was not hit.

It’s the same apartment complex where Preston Fields, 27, was shot and critically wounded January 31. Wilson said officers initially thought the two incidents might be related, but word on the street is that Saturday’s shooting had something to do with drug activity.

Wilson said officers have a few things in the works to get a handle on the recent violence but declined to go into detail yet. He said the department is concentrating on the Booker Homes area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Trenton Police Dept. at 731-855-1413.