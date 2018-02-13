Qualifying deadline for county elections is Thursday

By Crystal Burns

The qualifying deadline for the May 1 county primaries and Aug. 2 general election is Thursday at noon.

The following is a list of interested candidates that have picked up petitions. Those that have not filed/returned them had not done so as of Friday at 4 p.m.

Candidates with potential opposition are:

County Mayor

Incumbent Tom “Spoon” Witherspoon filed a petition as a Democrat on Jan. 31. On Friday, Witherspoon, who is seeking a third term, picked up a petition as an Independent running as Thomas G. Witherspoon and confirmed Sunday he intends to file it (see related story on page 1).

Keith Cunningham, chairman of the Gibson County Democratic Party, also has a petition that he has not filed.

Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Thomas, an Independent, faces opposition from Independents Taylor O. Atkins and Jimmy Turner.

Trustee

Incumbent Dana Davidson, a Democrat, filed her petition Dec. 1. Independent candidate Wendy Richardson has not filed.

Register of Deeds

Democrat Barbara Davidson, who was appointed in 2017 to fill the late Hilda Patterson’s term, filed her petition Nov. 21. Chris Younger, an Independent, picked up a petition last week but has not returned it.

Circuit Court Clerk

Incumbent Cynthia “Cindy” Flowers, an Independent, faces opposition from Independent Thomas A. Hartigan. Dawn R. Shackelford, also an Independent, picked up a petition last week but has not filed it.

Commissioner District 1, Position 1

Independent John C. Hughey and Republican Stephen L. Hughes have not filed their petitions.

Commissioner District 1, Position 2

Independent John C. Hughey and Republican Eric P. Egbert have not filed their petitions.

Commissioner District 4

Independents Lenford Carr and Yahweh Yahweh have not filed.

Commissioner District 9, Position 2

Independents Sandra K. Moss and Robert N. Reed have not filed.

Constable District 1, 6 (four positions)

Independents Tommy Edmonds, Jerry F. Morris, and Kris Nilsson have filed their petitions. Independents Taylor O. Atkins, Scottie W. Betts, and Larry W. Morris and Republican David B. Paschall have not.

Constable District 11A, 18 (one position)

Independents Rickey D. Locke and Johnny B. Siddell have filed their petitions.

Constable District 11B, 17 (one position)

Independent Scott D. Guy and Republican Anthony D. Adams have filed petitions.

Constable District 16, 19 (two positions)

Independent William Sims and Republican Gene Skinner have filed petitions. Independent Steven C. Blackburn has not filed.

Unopposed interested candidates currently include:

County Clerk

Joyce Brooks-Brown, Democrat, filed her petition Feb. 5.

Commissioner District 1, Position 3

Nelson Cunningham, Independent, filed Feb. 2.

Commissioner District 2

Alecia S. Craig has not filed.

Commissioner District 3

Michael E. Longmire, Independent, filed Feb. 2.

Commissioner District 5

Clayton White, Independent, filed Feb. 1.

Commissioner District 6

Jerry L. Gordon, Independent, has not filed.

Commissioner District 7

Jason Tubbs, Independent, filed Feb. 7

Commissioner District 8

Kevin M. Morgan, Independent, has not filed.

Commissioner District 9

Larry D. Kimery, Independent, has not filed.

County Commissioner District 10, Position 1

Robin W. Summers, Independent, filed Jan. 31.

County Commissioner District 10, Position 2

Todd Lawson, Independent, filed Jan. 29.

County Commissioner District 11, Position 1

Lynn Nance, Independent, filed Feb. 6.

Commissioner District 11, Position 2

Rickey Locke, Independent, filed Feb. 6

Commissioner District 12

Bobby Cotham, Independent, has not filed.

Commissioner District 13

Mark Flake, Independent, has not filed.

Commissioner District 15

Don McEwen, Independent, filed Feb. 5.

Commissioner District 16, Position 1

Todd G. Littleton, Independent, filed Feb. 6

Commissioner District 16, Position 2

Tony D. Pillow, Republican, has not filed.

Commissioner District 17

Charles Keith Steele, Independent, has not filed.

Commissioner District 18

Travis Landrum, Independent, filed Feb. 5

Commissioner District 19, Position 1

Amos Cody Childress, Independent, has not filed.

Withdrawal deadline is Thursday, Feb. 22, at noon. For more information, contact the Gibson County Election Commission at 731-855-7669.