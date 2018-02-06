Memorial services for Mr. Mitchell Lynn Ambrose, 64, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Marsha Brown of Phoenix Christian Church officiating. Following the service the family will have a private burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Ambrose was born December 3, 1953 in Humboldt, Tenn. and passed away on January 17, 2018 in Stockton, Calif.

The son of the late Fred and Evelyn Coker Dunlap and J.C. Ambrose, he attended Humboldt City Schools and was a graduate of Union University. Mr. Ambrose was employed by the state of Tennessee as an auditor retiring after 30 years of service.

He leaves to cherish his memory his partner, Doug Horne; cousins, Russell Coker, Kenneth Coker, James Coker, Patricia Coker Lee and Gary Cox; and aunts, Judy Coker, Maxine Cox and Sue Brown.