Hugh (Pete) Simpson

Funeral services for Mr. Pete Simpson were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 4, 2018, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Gary Wallace officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Mr. Simpson, age 74, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Madison County, Tenn. to the late Homer Simpson and Rachel Montgomery Simpson. Mr. Simpson served in the U. S. Air Force; was retired from Gene Langley Ford as parts manager.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and Robert Simpson.

Mr. Simpson is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane Pillow Simpson; son, Donnie Simpson and wife Shelby; daughter, Leigh Epperson; grandchildren, Dillon Simpson, Gunner Hassel, Hunter Arnold, Rachel Barton (Chase); great-granddaughters, Oakley Arnold and Lydia Barton.