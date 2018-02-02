Trenton police search for shooting suspects

By Crystal Burns

Trenton police are searching for two suspects they believe shot and critically wounded a Trenton man Wednesday night.

Lt. Jimmy Wilson, investigator with the Trenton Police Dept., said officers talked to several witnesses and developed information to charge Trenton brothers Deandre Banks, 19, and Cameron Banks, 21, with attempted first degree murder. Wilson said according to their information, the men are currently out of the area. The U.S. Marshal’s Service has joined the effort to apprehend the suspects.

The victim is 27-year-old Preston Fields, also of Trenton. Wilson said officers were alerted when Fields arrived at the Milan General Hospital emergency room Wednesday about 8:45 p.m. Fields was transported in a personal vehicle after sustaining three gunshot wounds to his abdomen and chest area, Wilson said.

Fields was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis. Wilson said that as of late Thursday afternoon, he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Wilson said that officers believe Deandre and Camryn Banks showed up at Fields’ apartment on Third St. in Trenton with the intention of harming Fields. He said police have not uncovered a motive, but they believe the shooting is probably gang-related.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the Trenton Police Dept. at 731-855-1413.